Your first EDM: Noisia begins its last year with an intelligent “Wallhack” [Vision]

While Noisia announced their split last year to almost audible disappointment from fans around the world, the world of bass can still look forward to the trio’s world tour in 2020 and their promise to release all the music they already had in progress. The first of these projects in 2020 will be the soundtrack of Armajet, a 90s multiplayer real time multiplayer shooter that will experience a major reboot this year. Noisia’s game and corresponding EP will be released tomorrow, January 24, so bass players should be doubly excited.

Two tracks have already been released from the Armajet soundtrack: a main theme song based on breakbeat with ravey synths called “Ascent” and a melodic and fairly orchestral D&B track for the game called “Decloak”. Your EDM has the chance to create the third track, “Wallhack”, today in and exclusive full stream.

Although it is not clear whether “Wallhack” will accompany a real wallhack fix in the game, this track seems to have also been designed to accompany the gameplay of Armajet. The track has a rolling beat structure and a sort of minimal, roaming synth that has a similar pattern to Noisia’s 2016 Collision hit, but with a lower melody, so to speak. The melodies here are recorded for the intro and the pauses appear as well as flourish at the end of each measure. “Wallhack” is again on the breakbeat side of things and plays with ravey sounds, a bit like “Ascent”, but of course being a gameplay track in the worlds of Armajet, there is more movement.

The three members of Noisia are known to develop game tracks and have also been interested in play throughout their careers, together and separately, in particular Nik. “The music we created for her is not just about Armajet itself …”, he said in the description of the EP on Soundcloud. The EP also deals with the split of the group, exploring trance synths from the 90s and the development of electronic music with 3D visuals, in particular those of video games.

It seems that Noisia will still have a lot to say musically this year in their own music in trio and individually, in their labels and on their tours. While this is likely going to be a heartbreaking year for noise, it is also a new era and seems to be one in which the energy and mass of the group is neither created nor destroyed; it will only change form.

Armajet will be released this Friday, January 24 on the Noisia’s Vision label. Check out Beatport and the Vision website for purchase and release date links. Watch the Armajet gameplay video preview below and download the game for free here.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjkeh8SXSHM [/ integrated]