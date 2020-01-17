If there’s one artist who knows how to create punchy bass sensations and mind-blowing hip-hop radiators, it’s Benda. Over the past two years, he has released music on major labels such as Insomniac Records, Bassrush Records and Buygore, as well as EDC, Beyond Wonderland and Hard Summer. It is safe to say that Benda has gone on her own and is quite on the upward trajectory.

Beginning the new decade and the year with a literal bang, Benda is back with an explosive new single, “Free Smoke”, which will serve as the lead for her first EP to come. It is a pulsed bass banger with dynamic production that can only leave you electrified by the end of the songs.

“I was more inspired than ever by writing EDC Las Vegas, knowing that it was such a huge package for my career. I was pumping songs left and right and when I finished this song I knew it was something I wanted to make public and not just play it for sets.. “-Benda

Watch Benda’s first single in 2020, “Free Smoke”, below!