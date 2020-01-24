Your First EDM and Q&A: Supreme Banana Releases Supreme Hit - Get to Know Cami Petyn and 'Static' [Video]

Cami Petyn is a YouTuber who started her chain, labeled “Supreme Banana” as some kind of silly and fun thing; most of her videos were comical in nature, that she was vegan and didn’t take herself too seriously. She would try to “veganize” some popular foods (using the hashtag # veganized) but fully admit that she was a “shit chef” and almost every attempt ended in some sort of disaster (RIP her parents’ cooking).

The chain started to become a kind of vegan lifestyle brand as Cami started going to popular fast food chains to # veganize their menus, giving little tips and tricks to be vegan when it comes to cosmetics and food, and being herself as a different type of vegan: she was in metal, mostly wore black and was definitely not a hippie.

It is thanks to this “being herself” that viewers got to know Cami, because she was also extremely honest in her videos and many of them addressed her anxiety problems, being mechanisms of introverted, healthy and unhealthy adaptation and even speaking of a violent relationship she had. Nothing was forbidden for Cami and she left her audience in her life in a way so contrary to what most influencers tend to do that it resonated with her viewers and fans.

Now, with nearly half a million subscribers on YouTube, a brand of merch, and a self-published poetry book called Silence, Cami is taking her #supremesquad on another journey with her into the world of music. Now living in Los Angeles, Cami mainly does vlog-style content on YouTube to document his life and make the strange vegan mukbang. Her viewers learned about a year ago that she had decided, quite impulsively, to start taking singing lessons. From there, she learned a few chords on the ukulele and finally bought a guitar.

Cami hinted on her channel that she was working on a music project, but it was mainly part of her vlogs until recently, when she announced that her first single “Static” would soon be released with a clip. Today is finally the release date and Your EDM was lucky to get a copy in advance. The song is an interesting intermediary between jazz, blues and indie pop, with electronic elements that push it into the future realm of bass. It is well balanced, amazing on the vocal level and, like everything Cami does, authentic.

Your EDM had the chance to sit down with Cami as she prepares to present “Static” on her channel to find out a little more about her point of view on her trip, from funny and offbeat YouTuber to serious musical artist who releases his first banger. His answers are a study to overcome self-doubt and the ability to cross it and become a real self-starter. Without further ado, here are Cami’s questions and answers and the beginnings of “Static” (video at the end of the interview).

Since you’re a fairly well-known YouTuber, a lot of people have seen your path to becoming a musician and releasing this single because you documented your trip so well, but can you explain a little bit how you came to work on music for those who don’t know?

Being a musician / singer has been one of my dreams since I was a toddler, but being an extremely anxious person who struggles a lot with self-doubt, I have never pursued this dream. At 22, I finally decided it was enough and on a whim, I signed up for my first singing lesson. Since this first lesson, I have been madly in love with the artistic form. The way it allows me to express myself, the way it makes me feel, the creative process, all that. It has now become the most important aspect of my life.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNYQKCPZqcA (/ integrated)

The style of your first song “Static” can be quite surprising for your fans because it is a kind of jazzy electro-pop with notes of future bass. It is also very well produced. How did you choose this style for the song and what was the collaboration with your producer Ben Cohen like?

Thank you I appreciate that! I am strongly inspired by jazz singers like Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughn and Amy Winehouse, so it definitely influenced my jazzy vocal style. As for the electro-pop beat, it was all the work of my producer Ben Cohen, who I swear he is a music magician. I came up to him with the lyrics and the melody from “Static”, told him I wanted it to be dark and jazzy and he managed to produce the perfect rhythm to go with it. We work very well together; he fully understands my vision and I am very grateful.

Your voices are also very refined on “Static” and many listeners may be surprised that you started singing not too long ago. You have also documented this trip on YouTube and it is clear that the voice lessons you have taken have paid off. How important would you say that vocal coaching is important to anyone who wants to get started in singing?

Again, thank you very much! For me, voice coaching was KEY. I knew absolutely nothing about singing and my incredible vocal coach, Violet Grae, is the reason why I know everything today. Of course, everyone’s path is different, there are singers who crush it and who have never taken lessons but for me, it was essential.

Do you think you’ve arrived at your final vocal style or do you want to try other styles?

For my vocal style, I feel most “at home” when I sing in a more jazzy / blues style but, since I am still new to discovering my voice, I suppose that it will develop over time. time.

You said about “Static” that it was a night of struggle with anxiety and you were open about your struggles with mental health both on YouTube and in your poetry book, Silence . Writing and now music are obviously very healing for you, but how do you hope to help others in the same difficulties, especially other young artists?

Writing has always been a form of catharsis so intense for me since I was a kid. I wrote “Static” in the middle of an anxiety attack one evening and I didn’t even intend to write a song but I just wanted to write to get my thoughts out. When I put the pen on the paper, the lyrics for “Static” came out. I ended up using the lyrics and transforming myself into a full production so that I could show others that they are not alone in their feelings of anxiety or doubt. We all try to understand life. No one is alone. I hope my music will allow people to feel that.

You have your own YouTube, you published your book yourself and you are now independently publishing your first music single. As your fans know, it has been a winding road to doing all of this, but do you find it helpful to own the process and have your own brand, so to speak, by putting these things up by yourself?

If I’m being honest, I’m a bit of a control freak (laughs), so it was imperative to have total control over something that is so important to me. At the same time, it meant putting in a lot of work to learn everything on my own. It was a huge learning curve. In addition, everything I do is self-funded, which of course has its pros and cons. Ideally, one day, I would like to sign with a label – their knowledge of the industry is incomparable – but I will not do so until I find a label in which I trust more than I do.

Are there any other new projects to come that you can talk about? EP / LP?

All I can say is that “static” is literally just the beginning.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iV9TofliFY (/ integrated)

“Static” is available today and can be streamed on SoundCloud. Check out Cami’s YouTube and Instagram channel to see all of its content and follow her continuous journey, wherever it may take her.