Tyler Perry, famous American film producer and actor, recently released his new film, A Fall From Grace, but it seems that some fans do not like the quality of the film.

Most of these fans noticed avoidable blunders in its new version and later registered their disappointment by saying that it was cheap and that there were also ridiculous errors.

The film is about a lady accused of the murder of her husband, but her lawyer is trying to find out if there has been a plot against her.

After the release, fans went to the microblogging site, Twitter, and dragged Tyler Perry for a bad job, asking him to allocate a better budget to future projects and avoid those on a low budget.

Read some fan comments below;

This is what happens when you take a random person on the street to be an extra and shoot a whole movie in 5 days. Drink and eat a whole bunch of air. 😂😂😂

A fall from grace on Netflix pic.twitter.com/v8ycf6kBTJ

– AYAN ⋆ (@HeyItsAyan) January 19, 2020

CMON TYLER PERRY !!!!!! I watch “A Fall From Grace” on Netflix and watch this extra in the movie eating invisible food and drinking invisible water 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9J3TIS1koc

– بهيجة (@askaboutbeee) January 20, 2020

Source: www, ghgossip.com