Your favorite top chef participants are back in the All Stars trailer!

The new trailer for Top Chef All Stars L.A. makes us drool!

Bravo has just released a first look at the new season of their award-winning cooking competition series and we couldn’t be happier to see all familiar faces ready to compete for a new chance to win the title of Topchef.

The all stars season brings back previous participants Jamie Lynch (season 14), Melissa King (season 12), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Angelo Sosa (season 7 and the All Stars season 8), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Eric Adjepong (season 16), Jennifer Caroll (season 6, returned for season 8 All Stars and in Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6), Stepanie Cmar (season 11), Lee Anne Wong (season 1 and Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Joe Sasto (season 15), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Brian Malarkey (season 3) and Gregory Gourdet (season 12) compete for the biggest prize in the history of Top Chef: no less than $ 250,000!

Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau and Danny Trejo are just some of the most famous guest jury members you can expect during the new season. And of course, favorite fans of jury members Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons They all come back to get the participants through the ringtone at the jury table.

The exciting trailer sees participants compete at many famous L.A. sights, including the Getty Museum, Disney Hall and the Griffith Observatory. And for the latest episodes, the series travels to Italy for the first time.

“Just because they’ve done this before doesn’t mean they know what’s coming,” Lakshmi says in the video.

See all the exciting things for Top Chef All Stars L.A. when the new season will premiere on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 PM. in the above clip!

Scroll down to meet the returning participants again.

