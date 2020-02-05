Your Facebook profile can help you decide whether or not to land your dream job

If you come across as absorbed or express strong opinions about controversial topics on your Facebook profile, it could affect your chances of finding a job, a study suggests.

According to researchers at Pennsylvania State University in the US, applicants are less likely to select candidates who are too independent or stubborn in their messages on social media.

The research, published in the International Journal of Selection and Assessment, has also shown that recruiters are less likely to hire employees who suggest content that points to drug or alcohol use.

Michael Tews, associate professor of hospitality management, noted that little is known about how many managers give weight to potentially negative social media content before hiring.

The researchers investigated the effects of three potentially negative topics – self-absorption, obstinacy and alcohol and drug use – on managers’ decision-making.

They recruited 436 recruiting managers from various organizations, 61 percent of whom were employed in the hospitality industry, and the rest in companies ranging from information technology to healthcare.

The team gave the participants a scenario to read in which hypothetical applicants answered job questions well and showed enthusiasm, but also turned out to be sensitive to job hopping.

They then asked the participants to assess components of the Facebook profiles of the candidates and to assess their suitability for employment.

Each of the participants was randomly assigned to view one of the 16 different Facebook profiles that showed a man or woman showing or not exhibiting self-absorption, obstinacy, and alcohol and drug use.

After reading these profiles, the personnel managers evaluated the suitability of the candidates for their work by giving an assessment of the suitability of the person and the organization, and a general evaluation of the candidates.

The researchers discovered that self-absorption had a negative impact on the perception of candidates about their fitness to work.

Self-absorption also appeared to be more important than obstinacy or drug and alcohol use in controlling these negative perceptions, the researchers said.

“Social networking sites are often complained as breeding grounds for self-absorption, motivating people to tell others about all their actions and thoughts,” Tews said.

“It could be that managers who hire staff consider people who are more absorbed and focused on their own interests less likely to sacrifice for the benefit of other employees and the organization,” he said.

The team also discovered that obstinacy had a negative influence on the perception of fitness for work.

“Social networking sites have led to an unprecedented number of people expressing extreme and controversial ideas in a public forum,” Tews said.

“People who share divisions can be seen as more argumentative and less cooperative. In addition, their views may conflict with those of hiring managers, which can affect managers ‘beliefs in job candidates’ qualifications,” he said.

The team found that content suggesting that alcohol and drug use negatively affected perceptions of fitness for work managers, although the effect was much smaller than for self-absorption and obstinacy.

“The content of the social media that we assumed was fairly benign; there was no reference to excessive alcohol consumption or actual drug use,” Tews said.

“A possible reason for the relatively minor effect of alcohol and drug use is that managers who hire can experience the content as relatively normal,” he said.

The researchers conclude that individuals should refrain from posting content on social networking sites that suggest self-absorption, obstinacy, and alcohol and drug use while looking for work.

