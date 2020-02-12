Your Evening Brief: 5 things you need to know that happened today Evening overview

Here are the main headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, February 11, 2020:

Five things you need to know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – How do you find houses for more than 200 rats? That is what the animal shelter of the city is trying to figure out after the police discovered a hoarding situation in a duplex Monday. (More)

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – A man from Prairie Village has devised a plan not only to help him find love, but also to help a local animal shelter. (More)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A major hurdle has been removed for the merger of T-Mobile with Sprint after a federal judge has decided to approve the deal, causing officials in Overland Park to wonder how the city will be affected. (More)

SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – A sign with the text: “this drug house, closed to business,” has since been removed. Sugar Creek Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted a message after issuing a drug order. (More)

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – The police are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery took place on Tuesday afternoon. (More)

(CNN) – Science shows that moderate to powerful aerobic exercises are good for us – it improves sleep; lowers blood pressure; protects against heart disease, diabetes and cancer; reduces stress; increases the mood; and fights anxiety and depression. (More)

.