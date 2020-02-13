Your Evening Brief: 5 things you need to know that happened today Evening overview

Here are the main headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, February 12, 2020:

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas says his first State of the City address scheduled for Wednesday will be a speech for meat and potatoes, although some programs are already expecting funding to be reduced. (More)

DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — Two women are prosecuted for child abuse after delegates said they had kept a 9-year-old child with autism in a cage. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Southwest Airlines customers may hesitate to board their next flight because the inspector general says the FAA and Southwest are not following federal guidelines, putting more than 17 million people at risk. (More)

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – State of the art technology and mythical creatures are two terms that are usually not used together and when a software company based in Lenexa, Kansas, was approached by the travel man to use their unique drone that is in the subway area to To detect Bigfoot, they too were surprised. (More)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Because flu cases are increasing in the metro, many parents ask themselves, how long do you keep a sick child at home from school? (More)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two players from Ohio State University were kicked out of the team on Wednesday after being accused of rape and kidnapping. (More)

