Your Evening Brief: 5 Things You Need To Know That Happened Today Evening letter

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, January 20, 2020:

Five things you need to know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After 50 years, the chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl! It’s a reality where many people grab their credit cards to have fun on a trip to Miami! (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police continue to investigate after mass shootings took place in a nightclub on Sunday evening. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As people across the country celebrate the legacy of MLK, Kansas City is still transforming Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back into the Paseo. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – 39 dogs rescued from a Texas hoarding situation landed in Kansas City. (More)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Welcome to a winter week! Yes, the coming week looks cold and happy, with some chances of snow, a mix of snow and rain, and maybe even a few freezing drizzle or sleet. Good thing the chiefs won, or we’d all be in a bad mood after reading this weather blog. (More)

Today’s trend story:

(WCVB / CNN / Meredith) – A Massachusetts man and his dog recover after falling through the ice of a frozen pond on Sunday morning. (More)

