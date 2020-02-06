Your EDM premiere: Spag Heddy – BASS GOES BOOM [Never Say Die]

Spag Heddy has always been one of the best kept secrets of bass music. Though you don’t always see his name on the top of the lineups, you can be sure that you can hear his music in the headliner’s sets and he always releases absolute fire. Well, before his Armageddy EP tomorrow Never say die“Your EDM” has the premiere of our favorite song “BASS GOES BOOM”.

“BASS GOES BOOM” is a classic NSD sound – and I speak from 2012-2013, when 501 and Mobscene still had numbers on the label. It has the zomboy-like, comedic sound of the synthesizers and vox that made some of the label’s greatest tracks so popular, while keeping the melodic structure intact. Best of all, even if it pays homage to these elements – whether intentionally by Spag or not – the song still sounds topical and bestial.

When we had the option to start which track from the EP, it was really a breeze when we heard “BASS GOES BOOM”. Check it out below and get ready for the EP tomorrow!