Your EDM premiere: Spada releases the emotional chill mix of “Stay Here” [EGO Music]

Spada has made a name for itself in both Europe and the United States. Each release appears to be larger than the last one. He has over 100 million streaming games and a total of 20 million YouTube views. It was broadcast by BBC Radio 1, NRJ France, KISS FM UK, Radio Deejay and supported by major international artists such as Hardwell, Tiesto, Don Diablo, EDX, Robin Schulz, Kryder, Benny Benassi and Timmy Trumpet. Sander Van Doorn. Needless to say, Spada is an artist who deserves to be on your radar.

Earlier this year, Spada released his highly anticipated single “Stay Here”, which was signed to EGO Music and featured in Spotify New Music Friday Italy and Scandinavia, Friday Cratediggers, Dance Brandneu and Beats Of Tomorrow, and was broadcast in strong rotation on Italian dance radio. Building on this dynamic, Spada has decided to release a new incredible version, which we are so excited to premiere.

“Stay Here (10am Mix)” offers an emotional piano melody that fits perfectly with the intense voice. This release will definitely arouse your emotions and prove that Spada is one of the most talented Italian DJs and producers around the world.

Close your eyes and enjoy it.

