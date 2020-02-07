Your EDM premiere: Mako & Elephante – Chameleon

Mako released his new single on Ultra Music today. The work, designed by the classically trained musician, producer and singer “Chameleon” with Elephante, ends up directly after the original.

This recording comes from his upcoming second album Fable, which is planned for later in the year, and enables a new interpretation. Mako, also known as Alex Seaver, explains: “The song title Chameleon opened the possibility to create different versions of the song. I liked the idea that the song changes the skins the same way a chameleon does. I shared the stems with several friends and asked them what they would do with them. I ended up with several different versions. Luckily everyone was happy that I could share their versions with you so that you will hear different settings of the song in the coming weeks. “

Let the sounds of Mako and Elephante take effect in the melodious “Chameleon”.