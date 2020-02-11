Your EDM premiere: Gastle – AC-130

Some hard electro sounds have been missing on the main stages in recent years, and it’s time to change that. Sure, some underground producers have kept the sound alive, but it ‘s safe to say that it is time for a resurgence and if “AC – 130” by Gastel is every clue, 2020 will be a good year for the sound.

This new one from Gastel is definitely a mix of a techno rhythm with a little rougher electro synths, and we’re absolutely here for the wedding of sounds. It has the energy and power of techno with these hard kicks and the exuberant personality of electro with a hint of saffle stone that ensures a good measure.

Since this is only his second title, Gastel certainly has a lot of space to grow from here. This is the second single of his EOS-EP, which will be released in 2020. Check out “AC-130” below and learn more here.