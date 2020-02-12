Your EDM premiere: Ancient Radius debut second of two singles with “Dutch courage” [Korsakov]

Although “Booger Sugar” had the first single of the upcoming two-back of bass powerhouse AKOV Korsakov Label Head So (as his stage name is also) and Killer Hertz ‘Multiplex had a more interesting name, the second track “Dutch Courage” is musically just as fun and has its own party reference.

Apparently in the Netherlands “Dutch courage” is the same as our “fluid courage” here in the USA. AKOV, Multiplex and ALSO are both known for their humor and cheek, so it makes sense that the tracks of these two contain a little bit of it. These two teamed up for Form Ancient Radius last year and their first singles will be released this Friday. YEDM has managed to secure the streaming premiere of “Dutch Courage”.

While the two tracks sound like a shaky tempo like 150 or 160, it’s actually standard half-time D&B. While “Booger Sugar” tries to live up to its namesake by playing with the sound in the insanely high intro – im Seriously, don’t listen with earbuds because it is 1 Hz away from being heard only by dogs – it reads like A slowed down radio radio track with a focus on radio. “Dutch Courage” is no less lacking in funk, but it’s a little more subtle.

“Dutch Courage” also plays with sound, but from the jump it’s a bit dubby. In the intro, the trio massacred the vox loops from “Champion Sound” and chopped them up so that they matched a chugging bass synth that contained the main melody. From there, the track descends into almost experimental levels of sound layering: random percussion over swelling sine waves, analog-style synthesizers, half-amen drum breakdowns as phrase transitions, rock-style toms and, to sum up, sample from the crazy Dutch Version of “Hello Mudda, Hello Fadda” from the movie Goldmember. This is “Dutch courage” for you.

<noscript><iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/759321577&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true" width="100%" height="300" frameborder="no" scrolling="no"></noscript>

With a lot of humor and a lot of sound, but beats and basses that are dead serious, it will be interesting to see how the style of Ancient Radius develops from here. At the very least, we can expect more cheeky titles, much more surprising productions and, since Goldmember is a favorite film of the trio, probably more references from Austin Powers.

“Booger Sugar” and “Dutch Courage” will hit Korsakov this Friday, February 14th. Check out the Soundcloud page soon for Beatport and Spotify links.