The supreme ruler of Umudiawa Ohuhu Ancient community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of ​​Abia State, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, castigated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his recent verbal attacks on traditional Rivers stools.

DAILY POST recalls that Governor Nyesom Wike was seen in a viral video criticizing traditional leaders and threatening to depose them for failing to attend a meeting with their office staff.

He also called one of the monarchs a “troublemaker”.

His accusations have sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While others praised him for having the courage to warn traditional leaders, others chastised him, describing his action as disrespectful.

But, Eze Ofoegbu, in his reaction on Saturday to Umuahia, the capital of the state of Abia, advised the controversial governor of Rivers to refrain from insulting the revered traditional stools as this could attract the wrath of the gods.

“It is not advisable for traditional chiefs to attend meetings with their“ office staff ”. Governor Wike, it is very wrong of you and unacceptable to have ordered your royal kings to rise before you with their staff.

“This character can draw you to your early grave.”