Your 2020 Oscars Review Guide

All film awards in 2020 led to Hollywood’s biggest night: The Oscars.

We answered all of your questions about the 92nd Academy Awards.

time

The Oscars will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm EST.

place

The stars meet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the ceremony has been held since 2002.

Where can you watch or stream the show?

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC – both on TV and in streaming – with a pre-show from 6.30 p.m. EST. You can also register early for CNN coverage on the CNN or watch online at “Oscars All Access Live-Stream” from 6.30pm EST on Twitter. For highlights and analysis of the brightest moments of the night, follow our live coverage on CNN.com.

The nominees

The dark drama “Joker” leads with 11 among the nominated films. “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, “Marriage” Story “,” Parasite “and” 1917 “vied this year for the best picture. The nominees were announced on January 13. The full list can be found here.

Moderators and performers

Sandra Oh, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, Timothée Chalamet and Regina King are among the planned moderators. Janelle Monáe, Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish will step on the stage to perform.

The host

The show will be host-free for a second year in a row.