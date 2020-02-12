Your 2020 guide for all updated and canceled TV shows

From Schitt’s Creek to Shameless, there are many beloved TV shows that make their final bows in 2020. See you soon are never easy, even if they come with enough notice, such as The CW’s Supernatural.

But for every goodbye there is an early renewal such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine who gets an eight season and New Amsterdam’s great voice of confidence that brings it to 2023. With networks and streamers in fierce competition for eyeballs, news about cancellations, renewals and planned last seasons (such as ABC’s Modern Family), you will be approached quickly. To help with good farewell and complicated cancellations, we are here.

We have a handy new gallery with all cancellations, extensions and scheduled endings of all your favorite shows. From the almost line-up-wide renewal of the CW to the departure of some Netflix shows that you probably haven’t had time to watch, they are all there, even the shows we don’t want to say goodbye to.

And it’s completely OK if you’ve never heard of some of the shows that make waves with renewals or cancellations, there are now more than 500 original shows. We know. We are tired too. But our watch never ends, just like Jon Snow (RIP Game of Thrones). And no, since Game of Thrones ended its HBO run last year, it is not listed. Guardians is not mentioned because … fate is still a big question mark.

Be sure to keep the gallery up-to-date for the latest news on renewal and cancellation, especially if major broadcast networks are preparing for their 2020 presentations in advance.

