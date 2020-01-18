Young man pushes pregnant girlfriend out of 5th floor apartment

In a sad report, a pregnant woman was found lying unconscious and it is alleged that she was pushed from an apartment on the 5th floor by her boyfriend.

The incident took place in Obosi Street, local government of Onitsha Sud, in Anambra state.

From what we gathered, the body of this young woman was found in a building and this woman was identified as a young woman living on the 5th floor of the courtyard next to the building.

According to what an eyewitness said, the young woman lived with her boyfriend in a 3-bedroom apartment.

The eyewitness revealed that the day of the incident, it was around 7:00 p.m. when the boyfriend came down from the 5th floor building to ask his neighbors if they had seen his wife. These neighbors replied in the negative.

It was also revealed that, just a few minutes after interrogating her neighbors, an alarm was raised regarding a corpse in the neighboring complex and some of the neighbors went there to check the corpse and were identified as the “missing woman” “.

When this young man was called to check on what really happened between them, he claimed that he had no idea of ​​the incident by stating that they had only a minor argument and she said left the apartment, so he was looking for her before she was found dead.

Source: www.ghgossip.com