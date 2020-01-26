Young man dead at Saturday night shootout; cut off suspect | news

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police in Overland Park are looking for the suspect in a shootout that killed a young man on Saturday night.

The officers responded to a shot that was fired at 7:31 p.m. to Marty Street near West 78th Street between two apartment buildings. There they found a late teenage man who had a gunshot wound.

Witnesses who were on site tried to give him CPR and he was taken to a local hospital by Overland Park police, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police are now looking for a white teenage man who was seen walking west from the shooting range at the time. Witnesses said he was wearing a black t-shirt and orange pants.

According to the police, the victim was between 15 and 20 years old.

