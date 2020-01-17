Young man dead after stabbing a house party on Bandon Road in Cork City

A young man died after a knife stab last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the serious incident on Bandon Road in Cork, an area well populated by University College Cork students, at 9:20 p.m. last night.

Guardsmen and ambulances were called into the student accommodation after reports of an attack.

It is believed that a student, 20, was stabbed in the neck at a house party.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Emergency services closed part of the route from Pouladuff Road and asked people to stay away for the time being.

A large number of UCC students live in the area and many are celebrating their first college week after the Christmas break.

Gardai on Bandon Road in Cork, where a young man was stabbed to death

Gardai on Bandon Road in Cork, where a young man was stabbed to death

A Garda spokesman said this morning, “Gardaí is investigating a fatal heist that occurred on January 16, 2020 in a house on Bandon Road, Cork.

Around 9:20 p.m. Gardaí received a report of an attack in which a 20-year-old man had been seriously injured. The man was taken to the Cork University Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

“The scene is currently being kept for technical investigation by the local” Scenes of Crime “department. The local coroner and the office of the State Pathologist have been informed. An autopsy is planned for today.

“An incident room has been set up at Togher Gardaí station and a senior investigator has been appointed. Video surveillance is underway and door-to-door investigations are starting this morning.

“Gardaí appeals to anyone who has information to contact us. Anyone who is in the Bandon Road area between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and witnesses an event or someone with a line camera or cell phone -Film material is requested to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line from 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

“Anyone with details or video footage is asked to contact Gardaí and not share it on social media.”

