Young Californian fans of Bernie spent a party on Tuesday – by organizing – with mother Jones

While Bernie Sanders won a primary victory in frigid New Hampshire, a group of Berners students spent the evening in the exact opposite corner of the country celebrating and recruiting others to join their outreach efforts before the big price: Super Tuesday.

“What do we want? Bernie! When do we want him? Now!” Sang a group of about 80 to 100 students at the University of California-Los Angeles, with Bernie 2020 signs in English and Spanish. The campaign event – one of the many planned this week in Southern California – was smaller than I expected, perhaps because of in-between times or what some students called ‘ice cold’ again. (It was in the mid-1950s.) But the people I spoke to were all-in and gave similar reasons to support Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination: climate change, student debt, free tuition, universal health care and immigration reform.

It was not surprising that the main theme of the campus event was the role that young people will play – on Super Tuesday and beyond. FiveThirtyEight predicted that Sanders could clean up in California; as Nate Silver has noted on Twitter, that prediction is “a reasonably large reason” why the model of his organization currently has Sanders at the forefront. The speakers encouraged the crowd to mobilize the next three weeks to win Sanders’ nomination, and then hold on to what would be a long campaign to defeat Donald Trump.

“Politics is personal,” emphasized Joseline Garcia, the student-organizer manager for the Sanders campaign in California. During the event, the 25-year-old daughter of Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants hypnotized the crowd in her Bernie shirt, cowboy boots, and black cowboy hat, leading hymns, and begging students to hold their illuminated cell phones against the sky. When I briefly left her after the event, Garcia quickly explained the popularity of Sanders among Latinx students and noted that this younger cohort of Latinx voters would be vital in mobilizing older generations.

Take the Garcia family for example. “My mother is going to vote for the first time,” she told me. “For Bernie.”