Nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant – including his daughter, Gianna, and his basketball teammate.

The group was heading to Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday for a basketball game, where Gianna was to play and Bryant is expected to coach.

Although the names of those on board were not released by the police, relatives of some of the victims confirmed the deaths of their loved ones. Here’s what we know:

A baseball coach, his wife and daughter

Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were in the helicopter, said Altobelli’s brother Tony Altobelli.

Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN, and Altobelli often flew with his daughter to attend the games.

“There were two sides to John,” said Tony Altobelli. “People saw him on the baseball field, he is tough and tough like a guy, but on the other side of him, he was one of the biggest-hearted people you will meet in your life. He cared about his players, cared about his school. ”

Altobelli, 56, leaves behind a son and daughter, according to an OCC Pirate Athletics press release.

“It’s hard to put into words what this loss means for college and the athletics department,” OCC sports director Jason Kehler said in a statement. “John was a great coach and an even better friend. Beyond that, he was a great mentor for all of the students and athletes he taught and trained. He treated them all like family and its impact will last forever. “

Coach “Alto”, as he was called, was preparing to start his 28th season with the Pirates, which he helped lead to the state baseball championship last year, the statement said.

Throughout his career, he has racked up more than 700 wins and in 2019, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) was named ABCA / Diamond National Coach of the Year, OCC said in a statement.

He was a “giant” on campus, said OCC president Angelica Suarez, “a teacher, a coach, a colleague, and a beloved friend.”

Coach and mother also killed

Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at a private K-8 school in Orange County, also died in the accident.

“My children and I are devastated,” wrote her husband, Matt Mauser, on Facebook. “We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter accident. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the kind regards that they mean so much. “

The mayor of Costa Mesa – about 40 miles from Los Angeles – also tweeted on Mauser.

“This devastating tragedy is getting worse by the hour,” wrote Mayor Katrina Foley on Twitter. “So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and in mourning for the affected families. “

The US representative Harley E. Rouda from California called the loss of life “incalculable”.

“Today our neighbors have lost parents, children, friends, coaches and heroes,” he said. “Orange County is in mourning, but we will find comfort and purpose in the example they left behind.”

Kobe’s daughter followed in her footsteps

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gigi, as he called him, shared the same passion for the game and wanted to play in the WNBA as heir to his legacy.

Recently, a video of the two went viral when it appeared to be interrupting a game they were watching.

The NBA icon leaves behind his daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who was born in June, and his wife, Vanessa.

Bryant joined the NBA as soon as he left high school, becoming the youngest player in history and spent the next 20 seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He served as the third best scorer in NBA history until he was overtaken by LeBron James on Saturday night.

“Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I have a lot of respect for my brother, ”Bryant wrote on Twitter.