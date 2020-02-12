You will end up as a 40 year old man with no wealth – Bbnaija Jackie Madu bangs Omoshola

Big Brother Naija 2019’s Jackie Madu beat up her co-reality show star Omashola after subtly shadowing her.

The fight between the two triggered a firestorm on Twitter after Jackie fired back at Omashola for tweeting about “people who work like Jackie”.

Omashola used the social media platform to advise people who work like “Jackie” to take some time to pamper themselves.

He tweeted;

Sometimes you spoil yourself, not every time you go they work like Jackie.

Jackie, who felt like he was referring to her, claimed, however, that he hadn’t made 5% of the profit she had made in February alone since they all left Big Brother Naija. She added that he will end up as a 40-year-old man with no wealth.

She tweeted in response;

To be the best, who works, innovates and creates valuable solutions without wasting your time, you will end up as a 40 year old man with no wealth. PS: You haven’t done anything since you left 5% of the profit. I did this February with a #techmoney #noiseless #checkthestats project

Source: www.ghgossip