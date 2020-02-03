You weren’t the only one who streamed more videos in 2019 – the whole world did

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

If you felt like you had more streaming videos last year, you probably did – and you had a lot of company.

Worldwide, the time spent streaming videos in the last three months of 2019 increased by more than half (up 58%) compared to the same period in 2018, according to the streaming tracking company Conviva.

Binge and streaming times increased even more in the United States (61%) and Europe (65%), according to Conviva’s report “The State of Streaming”. The California research company Foster City annually tracks more than 500 million unique viewers and 150 billion streams with more than 3 billion applications.

The selection of net television programs increased in the fourth quarter of 2019, including the launch of new streaming services such as Disney + and Apple TV + in November. Later that year, more options are on the way, including Comcast and NBC Universal’s Peacock and HBO Max from AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

“We have barely started burdening the impact of streaming not only on consumer behavior but also on the multi-billion dollar advertising and entertainment industry,” said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva, in a statement attached to the report.

Across America – North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean – streaming times increased by 63% from October to December 2018. In Asia, streaming increased by 10%.

In the United States, the streaming time spent on mobile phones and tablets increased the most (67%), with streaming on TV increasing by 53% and the share of computers by 21%, according to Conviva.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of video streams are on TVs across America, the report said. The mobile ad accounts for 21% of the ad, while computers take up 7% of the ad hours.

On-demand content was still the preference of the streamers and accounted for 66% of the global airtime, compared to 59% a year ago, the report said. Live video streaming increased over the previous year, but totaled 34% of the airtime.

According to Conviva, whose customers include media companies such as CBS, HBO, Hulu, Sling TV, Univision and WarnerMedia, viewers were also likely to see streams in better quality. Worldwide, video streams had 37% less buffering and 21% higher image quality, according to the report. Video launch errors decreased by 12% and video launch times increased by 6%, due in part to live programs that match the launch quality of on-demand video.

No equivalent leap in quality was found for streamed ads. More than a third (36%) of all ads worldwide weren’t running as intended, the report said. And it took almost twice as long to launch commercials.

Conviva’s Demas says video services that generate revenue from streaming ads need to improve this.

“As with any disruptive technology, growing pain is inevitable,” he said. “The companies that win the streaming wars are the ones who can provide viewers with a fast, clear, and reliable experience regardless of where in the world they live or what device they use.”

Comcast is trying to strengthen the streaming gadget by lowering the fee

(c) 2020 U.S. Today



Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Quote:

You weren’t the only one to stream more videos in 2019 – the whole world did it (2020 February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-werent-streamed-videos-2019the-world.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.