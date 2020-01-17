When the Screen Actors Guild Awards go live on January 19 (TNT and TBS), Robert De NiroThe 76-year-old, who currently plays in Netflix ‘The Irishman, is honored with the organization’s highest honor: the SAG Life Achievement Award. Here are 13 fun facts about Robert De Niro.

His first role, at the age of 10, was the Cowardly Lion in a production of The Wizard of Oz. He won £ 60 (ice cream and pasta) for his Oscar-winning role as boxing champion Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull. Marlon Brando and De Niro are the only actors to win Oscars for the same role: Vito Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. Meryl Streep is his main female actor. They have made three films together: The Deer Hunter, Falling in Love and Marvin’s Room. He paid a dentist to “mess up” his teeth for his role as ex-psychopath Max Cady in Cape Fear – and then paid more to have them repaired after the film was finished. He began a tradition of awarding by wearing a green at the 1981 Academy Awards to several African American children who were victims of a serial killer in Atlanta. He learned to drive a taxi on the streets of New York to play Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver. Eating: For 14 years he was a co-owner of the Rubicon restaurant in San Francisco with partners Francis Ford Coppola and the late Robin Williams, Today he owns Ago in West Hollywood and several other restaurants in New York, including Nobu and Tribeca Grill. He dropped out of high school to pursue acting. He studied with legendary teachers Stella and Lee Strasberg, He rejected the role of Jesus in Christ’s last temptation. it went to Willem Dafoe, He is a dual citizen: he was born in the United States, but was awarded honorary citizenship by Italy in 2004. De Niro is a cancer survivor. He was operated on for prostate cancer in 2003 and has been cancer-free since then. Born in New York, he grew up in Little Italy and was called “Bobby Milk” because of his very pale skin.

