You sleep with old women and get paid, that’s what you call a second job – a fan chops off Elikem’s head

In the wake of Kofi Adjorlolo and film directors brouhaha, Ghanaian celebrities and internet users have beaten director and fashion designer Elikem Kumojie on social media about his comments on Kofi Adjorlolo.

A few days ago, Kofi Adjorlolo exposed the film producers and directors who do not pay their actors and actresses after making films.

However, Elikem Kumojie joined the train by advising the actors and actresses not to rely on the film roles to survive because acting was a part-time job. However, his comment was not well received by most actors and actresses. Most actresses like Gloria Sarfo, Vicky Zugah, Zynnell Zhu and others came across him a lot because they shadowed the old Kofi Adjorlolo.

Some internet users have not spared him either because they have descended on him. An internet user identified on Twitter as @Jackieliebedelle has made serious allegations to Elikem. According to her, Elikem survives with the money he earns when he sleeps with older women, but always hides under his tailoring to make people believe that this is his only source of income.

