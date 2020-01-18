Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched on Friday with 10,000 protesters in the Swiss city of Lausanne and said “they haven’t seen anything yet” before some go to Davos next week to challenge the global financial elite to fight climate change .

The 17-year-old, who launched the #FridaysforFuture movement that has caused worldwide protests, denounced the government’s lack of action to reduce emissions that trap heat before it’s too late.

“So, now we are in a new year and we have entered a new decade and so far, during this decade, we have not seen any sign that the real climate action is coming and that has to change,” Thunberg said in a speech in Lausanne

“To world leaders and those in power, I would like to tell you that you have not seen anything yet. You have not seen the last of us, we can assure you. And that is the message we will take to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. ”

Protesters had signs that included “Wake up and smell the forest fires” and “It’s late but it’s not too late.”

Hundreds will take trains over the weekend and then march to Klosters near Davos, the annual meeting of world political and business leaders that Thunberg will attend for the second consecutive year and will participate in two panels.

Climate change and the destruction of the environment outweigh the risks highlighted by global decision makers in a survey before the 2020 meeting of the world elite.

This year’s 3,000 meeting includes the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who once described climate change as a “hoax” and whose administration in November presented documents to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first Formal step in a one-year process to get out of the pact to combat climate change.

The last annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place in the context of some of Australia’s worst forest fires. While the government there has avoided establishing a link to climate change, fires have intensified public concern about global warming.

Last year it was the second hottest on Earth since records began, and the world should prepare for more extreme weather events like the fires in Australia, the UN World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday.

“We are … an alliance that is being organized next week in 20 countries to say” time is up “for the World Economic Forum in Davos. Time is up,” a Kenyan activist, Njoki, told the crowd in Lausanne Njoroge Njehu.

“It’s time to abolish billionaires. It’s time to abolish billionaires, because we can’t pay them, the planet can’t pay billionaires, ”he said.

