“You have to interpret the person and know what makes it work”

Actor Ewan McGregor says that it is very important for an actor to understand the character, and adds that “you cannot interpret the bad or the good” without understanding the heart of the role.

Soon the actor will be seen playing the powerful and sinister antagonist Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, in the upcoming movie “Birds of Prey.”

Ewan McGregor: happy to play the chief villain

In the DC Comics adaptation, Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn along with her gang’s jacket Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary and Rosie Perez’s detective, Renee Montoya.

“I wanted to work with Margot, and then I saw Cathy Yan’s movie” Dead Pigs “and I really liked it. It reminded me of” Trainspotting “, something new and interesting, so I was also excited to work with her. But mainly, I liked it the script The dialogue was intelligent and very well written, and I was happy to play the villain boss who has to do with control and power and believes he is so intelligent and wonderful, but of course he is a horrible and despicable person “said McGregor.

McGregor feels that “it is important for an actor to understand the character.”

“You can’t interpret the” bad boy “or the” good boy “, you have to interpret the person and know what makes him work.” In Roman’s case, he is an absolute narcissist, which makes him think that he can enchant anyone, and he has anger problems that come into play, so he loses his temper everywhere. Both were very fun to do. “

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on February 7.

