You don't look sick: living with fibrous dysplasia

Nicola Deeley, 22, Winsford, Cheshire, lives with fibrous dysplasia of the skull, a bone disorder in which scar-like tissue develops instead of normal bone.

It causes pain, deformed bones and can cause fractures.

The condition can occur in other parts of the body, but when it is specifically in the skull, it can cause changes in the shape of the face or, in some cases, loss of hearing or vision. For Nicola, it also causes chronic migraines.

Research and development associate scientist Nicola began to notice that something was wrong when he was 13 years old.

For our You Don’t Look Sick series, Nicola tells Metro.co.uk: first First I started complaining about pain in my head and in the ribcage that was swollen.

“ It took three years of constant appointments at the hospital, they told me that I was imagining my symptoms and advised me to continue with this until I had a bone scan that revealed a large tumor in my skull, which had caused a severe vitamin deficiency. D leading to swelling in my ribcage.

‘When I was 16 years old, I had surgery to remove part of the tumor and perform a biopsy, I received a phone call a few weeks after surgery to inform me that I had fibrous dysplasia. Later I was diagnosed with chronic daily migraines when I was 17 years old, which is believed to be related to the tumor.

‘I was afraid and I felt isolated, I had never heard of the disease and the doctors were not aware of it either.

Nicola was diagnosed when she was 16 (Image: Peter Powell for Metro.co.uk)

‘Since the disease only affects approximately 1 in 30,000 people, there is a lack of experience, support and treatment for the condition. It was very difficult to accept that I will never improve and that there is no cure. “

Now, six years after her diagnosis, Nicola is still affected by her condition every day.

She adds: “ I suffer with constant pain, I have tried a wide range of treatments that include analgesics, preventive medications, nerve block injections and treatment with bisphosphonate IV, however, nothing has managed to relieve the pain and I continue trying new treatments with luck Find some relief.

‘Some days I suffer from hemiplegic migraines where the symptoms mimic a stroke and I have had to go to the hospital.

‘Sometimes, I lose vision in my left eye and I have to take ibuprofen to see. I experience dizziness, sensitivity to light and sound and extreme pain every day.

“Even simple tasks like brushing my hair can let me cry in pain.”

Although the condition is rare, Nicola has found support from online groups and likes to interact with other people who understand what is going on.

Nicola often enters the hospital because of her symptoms (Image: Nicola Deeley)

She adds: “ I managed to find a Facebook support group for my condition that has been extremely useful, since I now have contact with people who share my experiences, it is good to have a level of support from people who can fully understand how I feel . ‘

For Nicola, people don’t always understand their illness and how it affects them every day.

She says: ‘People often comment that I am” too young to be sick “or that” I don’t look sick, “something that is very difficult for me to treat.

‘I think that the increasing use of social networks further fuels this vision, since generally only the best days are published online and nobody sees “behind the scenes” and the worst days when I can’t get out of bed .

‘As I am not visibly disabled, I feel that my illness is rarely noticed, which can cause problems when I need to sit or I cannot do everything that people expect of me.

‘I feel that people often assume that, as I am young, I am able to do everything and should not be fighting.

‘I feel ashamed sometimes when I have to take painkillers when I am away, since I feel that people are judging me for taking essential tablets.

“My doctor recommended that I receive a blue badge; however, I have not yet submitted the application, since I fear the judgment I would receive for parking in a space for the disabled when I am not visibly ill.”

This year, Nicola runs, walks and walks 2215 km to raise funds for the Fibrous Dysplasia Foundation, but also to raise awareness about the condition.

Nicola is now raising funds for the Fibrous Dysplasia Foundation (Image: Peter Powell for Metro.co.uk)

Along the way, he is posting about his trip on Instagram and wants to show the reality of how it is.

Nicola, like many other people with invisible illnesses, feels that more needs to be done to help people understand that not all disabilities are visible.

She says: ‘I feel that there must be more education about invisible diseases so that the general public has a better understanding.

“I also feel that there should be something recognizable for the invisible diseases that everyone knows so that those affected can use the symbol if they wish and people without disabilities would recognize and offer assistance if necessary, for example, by offering seats on trains.”





