In the midst of his White House speech, which unveiled the government’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, President Donald Trump found a moment on Tuesday to praise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been accused in the past few days, a reporter to have harassed the NPR.

“This is impressive, Mike,” said Trump. “This reporter couldn’t have done a very good job on you.” Then he paused before adding the punch line. “I think you did a really good job on her.”

The comments thrilled audiences, some of whom appeared to be both shocked and enthusiastic when they toasted NPR reporter and All Things Considered presenter Mary Louise Kelly. Last Friday, Kelly announced that Pompeo had recently insulted her after asking about his role in the Ukraine scandal that was at the center of the impeachment. The conflict continued into the weekend when Pompeo accused her of blinding him in the interview on Saturday. She added a snappy comment indicating that Kelly, who received a master’s degree in European history from Cambridge, was unable to identify Ukraine map. However, Pompeo’s allegation of being lied to about the content of the interview quickly collapsed when emails between Kelly and the State Department became public, confirming that questions about Ukraine had been agreed.

Trump, who seemed visibly happy with himself, quickly returned to his comments on Tuesday. But the harrowing moment seemed to reveal the general approach of Pompeo’s State Department, in which officials remained silent about their decision to block the NPR’s diplomatic correspondent from an upcoming overseas trip with Pompeo. It also strongly advocated President Pompeo’s advocacy of dealing with the media and women, two groups that Trump openly and often despised.

Trump praises Pompeo after mobbing an NPR reporter and then prohibiting another NPR reporter from traveling with him: “This reporter couldn’t have done a very good job on you … I think you are doing a really good job you accomplished. ” pic.twitter.com/FsUfCkXi6D

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), January 28, 2020