You can thank Utkarsh Ambudkar for this great rap at the Oscars

Welcome to the Oscar stage, Utkarsh Ambudkar.

There was no moderator this year, and Ambudkar and his quick wits provided a kind of mid-term report that impressed many, especially those who were unfamiliar with the actor’s work.

His rap included a nod for Brad Pitt’s best supporting actor, the success of “Hair Love” and some of the performers of the night.

His conclusion was also applauded when he said: “Be open-minded. I am sure you will find that there is a lot of light here so that we can all shine. “

The line was an indication of the lack of various nominees at night, a topic woven during his rap.

Ambudkar is probably best known for his roles in “Pitch Perfect”, “The Mindy Project” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon”. Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. (Miranda also received a greeting in Ambudkar’s musical summary.)

He also played Aaron Burr in some early readings of “Hamilton”, but never made it onto the stage with the show.

In the end, however, Ambudkar made it onto Broadway in a limited stage show with Freestyle Love Supreme.

On Twitter, Ambudkar had a quick reaction to his big Oscar moment and tweeted one word – “Wow.”