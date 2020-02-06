You can now use Snapchat in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu

Snap, the parent company of the Snapchat photo sharing app, rolled out support for five additional Indian languages ​​Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on Thursday. Snapchat currently supports Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi, which were introduced last year and brought the total to nine, the company said in a statement.

“We continue to roll out new features and experiences that reflect the culture and values ​​of our community in India. We are excited about the growth we’ve seen here, because we’ve almost doubled our daily users in the last year,” said Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets at Snap Inc. Snapchat, which has an average of 218 million daily users, is trying to build a local product for India where Facebook is very popular with Instagram.

The company opened its first office in Mumbai last year and set up a team that focuses on expanding local partnerships, building a committed community of creators and users, and supporting local advertisers. The company has so far announced partnerships with TSeries, NDTV and WWM Times Group. In addition, the Landmarkers launched Augmented Reality (AR) experiences – for the Taj Mahal and the Gateway of India, as well as AR lenses, filters and stickers during Indian festivals.

Snap recently worked with Reliance Jio for a first of its kind “Jio’s Got Talent” creative AR challenge. “India is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world and we want our platform to be accessible to as many people as possible,” said Murugesan.

The average number of Snaps made every day has grown to more than 3.5 billion while the average time spent per user is 30 minutes a day. On average, 2 in 5 Snapchatters watch feed content every day that offers more than 450 premium content channels worldwide. Snapchat recently launched a unique form of personalized entertainment with Bitmoji TV, with the Snapchatter and the last crushed friend in a series of 10 episodes.

