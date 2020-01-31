You can fly from New York to Hong Kong for only $ 193 (if you transfer to Coronavirus Epicenter Wuhan)

There are currently super cheap low-cost airline tickets between the US and Asia … but there is a small catch.

China Southern Airlines offers flights from Hong Kong to the New York JFK for just $ 193 if travelers are willing to stay 6 hours and 35 minutes in Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The deal for May 20 was noticed by Bloomberg on travel booking site Kayak.com; other direct flights the same day cost $ 670 or more.

The entire city has been closed since the outbreak of the deadly virus, which has already claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

On Friday, Delta and American Airline suspended all flights to the country, one day after the World Health Organization finally declared the new coronavirus threat a global health emergency.

Thursday also marked the first person-to-person case in the US, after a Chicago man tested positive for the virus he had contracted from his wife, who had returned from a trip to Wuhan.

To date, more than 9,800 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China and the 20 other countries to which the virus has already spread, including the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Germany, Finland and France.

The most fatalities are the elderly who suffer from existing chronic conditions, although a 62-year-old doctor treating patients has reportedly succumbed. No deaths have yet been reported outside of China.

Although coronaviruses are common – some cause mild respiratory problems such as a runny nose or cough – the latest outbreak is a completely new species known as the new coronavirus (nCoV) that has never been detected in humans.

Symptoms include fever followed by a dry cough and shortness of breath; in severe cases it can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Researchers race to make a new vaccine, but human tests are not finished until June.

