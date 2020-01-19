A young Nigerian woman drew a lot of attention on social media with her recent article on social media.

The lady from Imo State is currently speaking on social media after her “love message” to her boyfriend went viral on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Lady recounts how she chose to open a makeup store after graduating with distinction

There is no doubt that she is madly in love with her man when she shared loved photos and wrote a romantic message that contained phrases that were both profound and hilarious.

READ ALSO: “I miss my boyfriend already” – Bobrisky says he flaunts his artificial BORTOSS

His first message reads:

“You made me stop wearing pants.” U continues to rip my pants and destroy my bras. You are only

My uterus shifter

My pants stripper

My waistline

My pu ** y general manager My pu ** y key chain and unlocks

Ur d ** k is my life ❤🥰😘. May you live long. My Indonesian boyfriend. Am ready to breastfeed until the world stops my heart rate.

Pls if e pain u, go and hug transformer ”

This same lady did not finish because she also shared another series of photos with the legend;

“I don’t know why I love you so much until I find the reason why I will never stop loving you.” But I never wish to have reason to love you.

I don’t care if you destroy all of my pants and bras, because I discover that I like to rip my pants and bras every time you want to enter the promised land for which you paid for a visa. Keep tearing my pants and bras na u buy am is ur money, since your favorite food is breast sucking, I breastfeed them forever, suck them mercilessly. I love the way you always separate my two little mosquito legs, one for the lagos and the other for Kaduna. 😏🤣 chai uwa bu nke Chukwu

My pants stripper

My general manager pu ** y My size bender My gear lever My account creditor My key chain pu ** y and unlock

My Indonesian boyfriend ❤❤

E pain u? 😏 ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com