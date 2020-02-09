You are a general with no troops. The presidency strikes back in the Northern Elders Forum

The presidency has launched a counterattack on the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

On Sunday, the NEF described President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as a total failure and warned Nigerians of the 2019 elections that Buhari had nothing to offer.

According to the NEF, Buhari was unable to tackle the nation’s security, economic, and other biting problems.

However, in a statement signed by Femi Adesina and made available to DAILY POST on Sunday, the Presidency described the forum as a company.

It says: “Professor Ango Abdullahi signed on Sunday a lengthy statement on many issues related to the north and supposedly the country.

The former Vice Chancellor signed the statement under the banner of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF). When you hear this title, you would think that the body is a collection of true elders.

“But the truth is that NEF is only Ango Abdullahi and Ango Abdullahi NEF. It is a quasi-organization that has no credible membership, and its leader is like a general without troops.

Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army named NEF had shown its aversion to President Muhammadu Buhari and her preference for another candidate. They were all beaten up together.

“The NEF just waves a flag that is on the half mast. President Buhari is steadfastly and steadfastly focusing on Nigeria’s retrofitting, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation. You don’t need a paper tiger to tell them something. “