'You are a bunch of fools and babies': Trump called the top US military leaders 'losers' at the Pentagon meeting off the rails, according to a report

Donald Trump once called a room full of major US generals “a lot of fools and babies,” according to a new report.

The 2017 meeting took place in the safe vault of the Pentagon known as “the Tank”, a safe and windowless room, apparently seen inside the US military apparatus as sacred, amid concerns among the high-ranking military commandos of “large holes in the knowledge of Trump’s history, especially the key alliances forged after World War II, “according to an excerpt from a new book published by two Washington Post reporters.

But, after a long intensive course on the fundamentals of the US military presence abroad and the importance of alliances such as NATO, Trump, reportedly, was frustrated and criticized the group that included the former president of the State Major Ensemble, General Joseph Dunford. .

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“You are all losers. You don’t know how to win anymore,” Trump said after complaining that the United States had not won the war in Afghanistan after 16 years.

Trump continued to reflect on the people in charge of the United States Army and suggested that they no longer knew how to win wars.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/10

World leaders gather for the NATO family photo

fake images

2/10

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives

EPA

3/10

President Donald Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May

EPA

4/10

AP

5/10

United States President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a bilateral breakfast before the NATO Summit in Brussels

Reuters

6/10

President Donald Trump, on the right, gestures as he talks to the media before his bilateral breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the left

AP

7/10

President Donald Trump, US Defense Secretary James Mattis and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the bilateral breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

REUTERS

8/10

President Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo, on the left, are reflected in a mirror while attending a breakfast meeting.

AFP / Getty Images

9/10

President Donald Trump speaks during bilateral breakfast

EPA

10/10

President Donald Trump gestures during the bilateral breakfast

EPA

1/10

World leaders gather for the NATO family photo

fake images

2/10

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives

EPA

3/10

President Donald Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May

EPA

4/10

AP

5/10

United States President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a bilateral breakfast before the NATO Summit in Brussels

Reuters

6/10

President Donald Trump, on the right, gestures as he talks to the media before his bilateral breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the left

AP

7/10

President Donald Trump, US Defense Secretary James Mattis and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the bilateral breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

REUTERS

8/10

President Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo, on the left, are reflected in a mirror while attending a breakfast meeting.

AFP / Getty Images

9/10

President Donald Trump speaks during bilateral breakfast

EPA

10/10

President Donald Trump gestures during the bilateral breakfast

EPA

“I wouldn’t go to war with you,” Trump said.

He continued: “You are a lot of fools and babies.”

While the meeting had been previously reported, the outbreak did not. And, these more recent details show a surprising level of vitriol even for a man known for his inclination to discard the rules of respect and admiration normally associated with the presidency.

read more

General Dunford and several officials who have now left the federal government attended, including former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Stephen Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, was also there, and described his thoughts at the time to the Washington Post.

“Oh, honey, this is not going to be fucking wild,” Biden said, he thought after Mattis gave a 20-minute briefing on the power of “international order based on the post-war rules of NATO and the United States.” , as a slide was labeled. Trump frequently criticized NATO as president, complaining that he does not believe that US foreign allies are paying enough in the system.

“If you stood up and threatened to shoot him [at Trump], he could not say” international order based on post-war rules. “It’s just not how he thinks,” said Bannon.

Only the best news in your inbox

In subsequent years, Trump continued to hit NATO during international travel, and in December he made headlines after abruptly leaving a meeting of leaders in London when a video showing Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson mocking the American president

The month before that, the Trump administration moved to substantially cut its contribution to the NATO collective budget, NATO and US officials said. UU.

.