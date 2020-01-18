The Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella organization of all Yoruba socio-cultural groups, has threatened to organize a peaceful demonstration in support of the recent code name of the West Nigeria security network, Amotekun.

DAILY POST together the launch of the new safety suit has drawn many attentions from many prominent Nigerians, groups and organizations.

While some viewed holding as good development, others saw it as an aberration of the constitution and existing security agencies.

The federal government has also declared the attire illegal.

YWC, in response to the launch, said it had plans on Tuesday to hold a rally in the region’s six state capitals.

The group urged Yoruba sons and daughters to go out in large numbers on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 to organize a protest rally in support of Operation Amotekun, a security network recently established by the governors of western Nigeria. to wage war against the wave of insecurity ravaging the area. .

The “Amotekun Solidarity Walk” protest demonstration, organized by YWC, will take place throughout the capital of the Southwestern States.

The YWC is chaired by the Yoruba chief, professor emeritus of history and senator of the Second Republic, Banji Akintoye.

YWC Director of Contacts and Mobilization, Comrade Victor Taiwo, in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Saturday, added that the demonstration will be held simultaneously in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9 a.m.

“All Yoruba are invited to go out by the millions wherever they are in the land of Oduduwa to show the world that Amotekun has come to stay.”

“We have to show to outside forces and their internal collaborators who want to shake up our determination to protect ourselves, protect our land from kidnappers, armed robbery and stop the constant destruction of our agricultural land that is enough.”

“Well-intentioned Yoruba and opinion leaders are believed to be in designated places to address the protest. We want to assure our governors that the Yoruba are behind them on Amotekun. We urge them not to tremble and they should never tremble. It is not a retreat, no surrender. We will not make Amotekun “

“At the meeting points, those in Lagos must converge on Gani Faweyinmi Freedom Park, Ojota; Oyo: Opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ibadan; Ogun: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; Osun: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; Ondo: the Alagbaka roundabout, opposite the first bank, Akure, while those of Ekiti must converge at the Fajuyi roundabout, Ado-Ekiti. “