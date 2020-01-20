Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair will get a switch demo next week

If you wanted to try Yooka-Laylee and the impossible hiding place, but aren’t sure enough to buy it blindly, Playtonic can relieve your fears. The developer has just announced on Twitter that its highly acclaimed 2D platform will be releasing a demo on Steam and consoles in the near future. We have no details on how much and what kind of in-game content will be in the spotlight, but we do know that the demo will be on Steam this week on January 23, while PS4 and Switch will have it on January 30. Xbox players are unfortunately looking at a big, fat “TBA” instead of a release date.

Good news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair is on the way!

Steam: Jan 23

PS4 / Nintendo Switch: Jan 30th

Xbox: TBA

If you try before you buy a guy (or boyfriend / boyfriend) this is a great opportunity for you to get stuck! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa

– Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames), January 20, 2020

Perhaps in case people are still unsure whether to bother trying the game – downloading it can be painful after all – the tweet revealing the demo also has a short trailer with awards. The video shows that, at least in the eyes of the critics, Playtonic did everything right this time after the initially split Yooka-Laylee. The video even shows what appears to be the best Yooka-Laylee and Impossible Lair review on the internet (as a review editor at Nintendo Enthusiast, I may be a bit biased in this assessment). To make a long story short, you should definitely give this demo a try if you are up to date with Playtonic’s latest appearance. We believe that you are satisfied with what you get.