Yola refers to our favorite natural beauties on 'The Tonight Show'

Country soul singer Yola makes her round with the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in a few days. During an international tour in several cities, she stopped in New York to appear on the Tonight Show With Starring Fallon. And while her appearance was absolutely exciting, her hair and makeup made us shiver.

With Jessica Smalls in make-up and Ro Morgan in hair, she rocked her apologetic natural beauty with great effect. She admitted to ESSENCE that she is a glamorous girl who loves big hair and a flawless finish. This week the hair was really big and the makeup was great and flawless.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Picture: Musical guest Yola appears on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU-Photobank via Getty Images)

“We opted for a” Retro Galatic Glam “look,” said Smalls. “Yola’s sound is very soulful and reminiscent of the 70s. So I wanted to play that out. I gave her full thick brows, glowing chocolate brown skin and an eye that shone out of this world. “

The smallest details of her beautiful purple eyes could be seen from the cheap seats. Smalls used the PAT McGRATH Labs Mothership III Subversive range. And so as not to be surpassed, her signature Afro has taken the show to a new level, equipped with beautiful jewel clips.

“For Yola’s hair look, we were inspired by texture queens Erykah Badu and Solange Knowles,” Morgan told ESSENCE. “Yola is the queen of country soul, so I wanted an expression that was as strong and powerful as her voice. I’m obsessed with volume and texture and thank goodness Yola too. “

Yola has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Americana Album for Walk Through Fire, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for her single “Faraway Look” At home and checks what hair and what makeup she creates that night.

