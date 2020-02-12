Yogi Babu receives a special gift from Dhanush

Versatile actor and comedian Yogi Babu, who was recently in the headlines of his marriage last week, a couple of days ago resumed the filming of Karnan, Kollywood star Dhanush.

On the sets of the action drama, Yogi Babu received a special surprise at the store in the form of a marriage gift. The comedian received a gold chain from the comedian. Followed by which the Karnan team celebrated the occasion with Yogi cutting a cake there.

Karnan: Yogi Babu receives a special marriage gift from Dhanush on the sets of his action drama

It didn’t take long for the images to go viral on the Internet, all thanks to Dhanush fans as Tamil superstar fans praised him for his kind and sweet gesture.

How generous and human is @dhanushkraja ♥ ️

– Arathaangi Nisha said, shoot muduchitu ellarum onathaan saapadunum nu #Dhanush Soluvaaru

– On the last day of the #Pattas session, D celebrated the fight master’s birthday party

– Now, I presented the gold chain to YogiBabu as a marriage gift 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/O4JZofkNzI

– smritigit Pal (@SmritigitP) February 11, 2020

Grear’s gesture for #Dhanush 👌👏 @ dhanushkraja gave a gold chain to @iYogiBabu for his marriage, at the site of the # Karnan shooting .❤ pic.twitter.com/6Hb9hno9z4

– Theeejay (@theeejay_muc) February 11, 2020

Dhanush gave a gold chain to ‘yogi babu’ as a marriage gift ❤😍.

In the movie #maariselvaraj, I guess 🤔🤔 #Dhanush #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/F8zVRrcgce

– JAY kk 😎🔥 (@JAYkkCyborg) February 11, 2020

Karnan has the beautiful Malayan actress Rajisha Vijayan in front of Dhanush. The film also has veteran actor Laal in a key role. The protagonist of Dhanush is being directed by Mari Selvaraj, and Kalaipuli S Thanu finances it.

Karnan’s filming will end in March, and the film is expected to arrive on the big screens later this year.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!