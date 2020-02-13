Yogi Adityanath gives UP Ministers and MLAs iPads and tablets to make them ‘Tech Savvy’

According to sources, messages and letters will be sent to ministers via the iPad. They will also receive training for this.

IANS

updated:February 13, 2020, 12:36 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath advised lawmakers and ministers to make maximum use of iPads, laptops and tablets Credit: PTI / Reuters

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to give its cabinet ministers and MLAs iPads and tablets to make them technically skilled.

During a meeting Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath advised lawmakers and ministers to make maximum use of iPads, laptops and tablets and said: “The functioning of the government will soon be paperless. It will begin with the cabinet. The next cabinet meeting will completely paperless. This speeds up work and reduces paper consumption. ”

The Prime Minister is already following the progress of the various government schemes online via his “Darpan” dashboard. Now he will be seen using technology, from delivering speeches to e-office. A new desktop and iPad have been ordered for the Chief Minister, sources said. Yogi is often seen using the iPad during his speeches.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has prepared a ‘Darpan’ dashboard for online monitoring of schemes and projects. Important schedules, projects and services, Nivesh Mitra Portal, etc., almost all major departments are linked online. The remaining are intended to be added next month.

The purpose of the Yogi government movement to go online is primarily to curb corruption.

