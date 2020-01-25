YG Released From Los Angeles County Jail

Roommates, it looks like YG is a free man after being arrested Friday morning on robbery charges.

As we previously reported, YG was taken into police custody following an assault carried out at his Chatsworth home. Armed police reported to YG’s home with a search warrant, which resulted in his arrest.

So far, authorities have not released any details about his charges.

He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, and it’s unclear if he will still perform the tribute in honor of Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy this weekend.

“I was nowhere near the scene of this event and recorded a studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and did not learn about these events until after that,” said YG .

A YG lawyer also released a statement, denying all the accusations following his arrest.

“This arrest is one that has caught the guards all over YG because there is no truth to them,” Joe Tacopina said. “YG has no idea what the investigators are talking about and we have not been given any details. We learned about this case through the media. Sure, my client will be terminated on all charges, if they survive in the past arraignment. “

