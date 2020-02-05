YG Entertainment’s share price rose to KRW 33,850 per unit that exceeds SMEs: News: KpopStarz

YG Entertainment’s share price rose to KRW 33,850 per unit that exceeds SMEs (Photo: Twitter)

On February 3, the YGE stock price rose to 33,850 KRE per unit that exceeds SMEs, making the agency Korea’s best-priced entertainment media company.

SM Entertainment landed in second place with KRW 33,250 per share, followed by JYP with KRW 25,150 per share.

Last year, YGE’s share prices fell while some of their artists became entangled in the Burning Sun scandal. Their share price per unit fell to only KRW 16,000, which is almost half the price it has today.

Meanwhile, economists believe that the rise in YGE stock prices may be due to the return of Coachig by BIGBANG, the planned album release of BLACKPINK, the debut of the new Treasure group and many more positive projects that the company has planned this year.

