YG Arrested In Relation To Robbery Case After Police Fill Her Home

Whew, YG’s weekend started with a different kind of hang-up when police were up at his home in LA at 4pm. According to TMZ, armed police showed up at YG’s house this Friday morning with a search warrant, and have now arrested him.

YG is currently in police custody and taken to a jail where he could be held for burglary.

It is unclear whether this raid and arrest are related to the murder case that YG’s Escalade has recently connected. If you recall, YG’s SUV was involved in a speeding pursuit in July 2019 that ended up with a man inside a car shooting and killing a 65-year-old man on a bicycle.

YG’s home was raided in connection with the case, and a colleague of his was arrested along with a firearm charge.

YG said of the case, “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and was in a recording studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and did not learn about the events it will be over.

Recently, YG reported more than $ 400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his hotel room.

