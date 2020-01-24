YG allegedly arrested for robbery

YG was arrested by Los Angeles police for robbery, according to a TMZ report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s assistants reportedly arrived at YG’s home in San Fernando Valley at 4:00 a.m. and allegedly presented a search warrant. Shortly after their arrival, YG was reportedly arrested and charged with theft. It is currently unknown which incident the police alleged YG was involved in.

YG is currently facing three crime charges related to a May 2018 incident in Las Vegas. A fan by the name of Benjamin Naderi claimed that YG attacked him and stole his jewelry in Las Vegas – a $ 250,000 lawsuit against YG was dismissed in August, but the rapper will be tried in March 2020 to face counts of theft as a crime, grand larceny and theft from a person.

YG is currently scheduled to perform a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammys with DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and Kirk Franklin.