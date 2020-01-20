Yes to Inc. recalls “Unicorn paper mask stimulating the radiance of vitamin C in grapefruit”

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – A face mask maker has issued a voluntary recall for its “Unicorn paper mask that enhances the radiance of vitamin C in grapefruit”, after complaints of skin irritation from customers.

Yes To Inc. said in a statement that social media has reported complaints from children and adults using the product.

“As such, we have decided to remove this particular product from the shelves while we investigate the complaints we have received and seen online,” the company said.

The product is distributed nationally through retail and online outlets. No other product is part of this recall.

