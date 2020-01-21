President Donald Trump did not create our deep political polarization. But he now runs a country divided more deeply than ever by our partisan differences.

According to Gallup, the 82-point partisan gap between Republican approval for Trump’s work (89%) and Democratic approval (7%) is the largest of 74 years of poll history. The gap beats the previous record of 79 points that Trump set in his second year in office in 2018 (Trump’s first year in office in 2017 was the sixth most partisan in history).

As I said, however: this is not a phenomenon invented by or during the Trump presidency.

The 10 most partisan years in history have all occurred in the past 16 years, according to Gallup. These 10 years include years of the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama as well as of Trump.

“There have always been partisan differences in the president’s grades, but not at the level seen in the past two decades,” Jeffrey M. Jones of Gallup wrote in an analysis of the data.

How far have we fallen? Consider this: Four post-World War II presidents – Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and George H.W. Bush – averaged over 40% approval from the opposition.

When did things turn out? Interestingly timed question! The dismissal of Bill Clinton 21 years ago is widely cited as the time when our current polarization problem began.

Two decades later, we have another impeachment trial – one that has already started in a much more partisan way (the two parties cannot even agree on a set of rules to start the trial) versus 1999.

Point: It is both easy and selfish to assume that everything that happens to you – or to us – is something that has never happened before in history. In the case of our current polarization, however, we are truly living in a historical era. And not the right kind.