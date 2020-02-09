Yes, ‘Parasite’ could win the best movie: NPR

Lee Sun-kyun and Jo Yeo-jeong play in the rich parks of Parasite.

Neon



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Neon

Neon

This piece is adapted from a discussion in the Pop Culture Happy Hour newsletter. For more analysis, tons of recommendations and a weekly summary of what emerged in our segment What makes us happy this week, subscribe to the newsletter.

The idea that Bong Joon-ho’s parasite could win the best movie is not only not original to me; He has been gaining ground since the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best joint cast. That triumph was remarkably predicted by Chris Feil in a piece in Vulture that now seems, of course, wildly prophetic.

Chris also believes that he will win the best Oscar film on Sunday. Is it a good statistical bet, given the past patterns? Of course, no. It could happen? Insurance.

One of the things that makes the statistical analysis of the Oscars, and especially the best photographic career, so difficult is that they completely changed the field of the best photography starting with the awards given in 2010, doubling the number of nominees of five to ten. Two years later, they changed it again, so there would be between five and ten nominees, depending on the nomination vote. While it was originally understood that the purpose of the expanded field was the desire to recognize high-quality “popular” movies and perhaps increase the TV ratings for the ceremony (The Dark Knight was the most rejected film most frequently mentioned as a possible beneficiary), what happened Certainly it seems that smaller films have been introduced. (This may be why there was a recent attempt to create a separate category of “best popular film,” an idea that was quickly rejected.)

There is no control group that can tell you which five nominees in a year of nine nominees like this would have been nominated according to the old rules, so everything is speculation in good fun. But consider, for example, that only eleven films in foreign languages ​​have been nominated in 92 rounds of nominees, and three of them (Amour, Rome and now Parasite) have been nominated since the field expanded 10 years ago. Parasite does it in a year of five nominees, given the likelihood of nominations for at least traditional Oscar films such as The Irishman (mafia film with the previous winning director), 1917 (war film with the previous winning director) , Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (author violence), Little Women (beautiful and wonderful piece of the previously nominated director) and Marriage Story (domestic drama with top-level actors)?

I think most likely, until relatively recently, Parasite wouldn’t even have been nominated, so there isn’t a very large group of wins to compare. Therefore, not having won the Producers Guild Award (often considered a very powerful precursor to the Oscars) or not having nominated their individual actors is certainly worth mentioning in terms of employers, but taking advantage of those things too much. It seems a mistake.

This will be a strange year, no matter what: 1917 is a solid choice for the leader through conventional wisdom, but it would also be an unconventional winner, since the two actors in their main cast had relatively low profiles before and not won a single nomination for the SAG award. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is on many people’s prediction ballots, but I don’t think it has a boost outside of Brad Pitt’s performance, and it feels like a strange moment in the history of the industry to get out of your way to honor a vision of cinema so outdated and outdated. On the one hand, there is a long tradition of Hollywood love movies about itself (Argo, The Artist, etc.). But on the other hand, the Oscars are how Hollywood tells a story about what it values, regardless of whether its collective behavior suggests that it values ​​something like that. Do people really want to declare now that what they think is most important is this particular violent fantasy?

The bottom line is that all these things are important and unimportant: Oscars have trends, but they don’t have rules that they can trust.

The argument in favor of Parasite is the following: he has many people who absolutely adore him, which is important, because to win the best movie, you need enough people who have rated your movie first: you can’t win being everyone’s second choice. (How that works is explained elsewhere; please do not make me do it here, because my head hurts.) But if you have a good part of the first place votes, it is important to have many seconds and third parties – Return votes too . That’s why if you can combine people who love your movie with people who like your movie, that’s a way to win. I have always suspected that this could be how Moonlight won La La Land. Even people who didn’t love Moonlight in general, really liked it, while people who didn’t love La La Land could very well have ranked it low or last.

I have not really spoken with any Parasite person in the last place, although I know they exist, and there will certainly be those who simply will not vote for a film in a foreign language. Still, I don’t have the feeling that there is a significant faction dragging it, putting it at the end. I don’t think that is true for Joker, or Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, or even The Irishman, the latter because I suspect that a large number of voters hold some Netflix resentment. Again, everything is speculation. But the theory of the parasite would be that an Academy that is ready to nominate films in foreign languages ​​two years in a row is ready to give one the victory. Bong Joon-ho seems to be very dear, the film is fantastic (entertaining and ingenious), and just … it feels possible. That is my thesis. My thesis is that it feels possible, although Bong wins the best director while something else wins the best film as well. (I know, I know, I have more hedges than the end of The Shining).

That said, I am a terrible forecaster, so although I kept this prediction during our preliminary Oscar presentation, if I had real money at stake, I could bet against myself.

However, I will still be waiting.