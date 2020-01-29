Photo: Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Murray State basketball coach Matt McMahon announced that Ja Morant’s 12th kit will be eliminated on February 1.

Morant is expected to attend the ceremony with his family.

Murray State won 54:11 in Morant’s two seasons, winning consecutively the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) regular season titles.

Morant led the program to the NCAA tournament in both years.

He recorded a triple doubles, only ninth in NCAA men’s tournament history, when he won Marquette’s fifth seed in 2019.

It was the fourth tournament win in Murray State’s school history.

Morant was the first player in NCAA history to score an average of at least 20 points and 10 assists in a single season by averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game.

In just 65 games, he set various program records, including one season record (808 points) and career aids (532).

Morant also received the Bob Cousy Award (bestowed on the best point guard for men by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame) and the Lute Olson Award (awarded on the most outstanding college basketball for non-novices) players in NCAA Division I ), OVC Player of the Year (2019) and All-OVC First Team (2018, 2019).

No. 12 will be the 11th number in the program history.