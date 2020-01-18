Yes, Minister Actor Derek Fowlds is passing 82 years because of pneumonia

English actor Derek Fowlds, who is known for his inimitable appearance in the series “Yes Minister” and “Heartbeat” died. He was 82 years old.

Fowlds died at the Royal United Hospital in Bath in the early morning on Friday morning. According to a report on theguardian.com he suffered from pneumonia.

The website quoted Helena Bennett, his personal assistant and girlfriend, saying: “He was the most beloved man for all who met him. He never had a bad word about anyone and was so well respected, adored by everyone. ‘ “

Fowlds is best known for his role as private secretary of Prime Minister Bernard Woolley in the BBC satire “Yes Minister”. He played the role from 1980 to 1984 and also returned as Woolley in the sequel “Yes, Prime Minister”.

He is also known as Oscar Blaketon in the ITV “Heartbeat” police drama.

From 1969 to 1973, Fowlds became famous as Mr. Derek on the “Children’s Comedy” Basil Brush Show.

Thanks to Basil Brush on Twitter he wrote: “I don’t know what to say, I’m so desperate sad. such times we had, peace of mind, Mr. Derek, my best friend forever #DekekFowlds #BasilBrushshow. “

Fowlds was born in Wandsworth, London, and began as a stage actor at the Prince of Wales Theater in Colwyn Bay, Wales in 1958, while adding theguardian.com during the summer holidays at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

